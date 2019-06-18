Jones trial sheds light on allegations made in mother’s lawsuit against DSS

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Details released during the month-long Timothy Jones Jr. murder trial shed light on allegations outlined in a 2016 lawsuit filed against the Department of Social Services by Jones’ ex-wife.
In the suit, Amber Kyzer, the mother of the children, alleges the state and county DSS branch failed to protect the children from the ongoing reported abuse taking place at their home before they were found dead in Alabama in September of 2014.
At the time the suit was filed, it was the only source of information into what happened to the Jones children, as a gag order placed on the Timothy Jones Jr. case prevented those involved from talking about it. It alleges despite nearly a dozen visits from DSS between 2011 and 2014, the agency took no actions to remove the children from the home, prolonging their pain and suffering.
The suit repeatedly refers to Jones, Jr. as a "well-documented child abuser."
"At all times relevant to this action, SC DSS had actual knowledge of the risk posed to the children by Mr. Jones and the inadequacy of Lexington County DSS's response to those risks based on reports and investigations provided to SC DSS by Lexington County DSS," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit details some of the history involving Jones, the children, DSS, and other parties. In 2011, the lawsuit says DSS made visits a couple different times because the children were living in dirty conditions, were being neglected, and had a "substantial risk of physical injury." The lawsuit goes on to note that DSS didn't do much more than file "safety plans." Over the course of the three years, it was involved with the family, a total of six safety plans were put in place.
Also recorded in the suit was a notation where caseworkers returned in 2012 and learned that Tim threatened to snap his wife's neck.
In 2013 and 2014, a teacher reported signs of abuse multiple times, according to the lawsuit.
Amy Shearer, the kindergarten teacher of Nahtahn, 6, testified during Jones’ trial about first discovering bruising on the boy’s neck.
“He said his dad had grabbed him by the throat and thrown him against the wall because he had broken Eli’s track, and I made him repeat it again because I couldn’t believe that’s what he was telling me,” Shearer told the jury.
School officials took photographs of Nahtahn’s bruises on his neck and forearm and a DSS caseworker, Sherry Henry, met with the boy to find out what happened.
“We were going to substantiate the case, or found the case, that there was a threat of harm, a possibility, it could happen that the kids could be physically abused but that there would be no service or treatment intervention,” Henry said.
In the summer of 2014, DSS observed more signs of abuse at the home. A teacher reported signs of abuse as well as a babysitter during that time, according to the suit.
In total, Amber Jones says DSS showed negligence in 11 different areas.
Joy Lorick testified she babysit the children during the summer of 2014, accompanying them on a trip to Disney World and Myrtle Beach with their father. During the drive to Disney World, she told the jury after the kids began bickering, Jones threaten to pull the car over and force them to do squats on the side of the road. She also testified to seeing Jones hit two of the children with a belt during the trip.
On Aug. 8, Lorick, after no longer babysitting the children, called DSS with a friend, reporting allegations of physical abuse, malnourishment and excessive punishment at the hands of Jones.
“I feel like if I make the call to DSS nothing is going to be done, so she said we’re going to make this call together, and I said okay. And that’s exactly what they did—they did nothing.”
The lawsuit seeks damages for "wrongful deaths and conscious pain and suffering of her children."
WIS reached out to Dick Harpootlian, who is representing Kyzer in the civil suit filed in Richland County, but did not hear back. We also reached out to DSS for comment.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.