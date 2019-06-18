Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision on US521 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on US521 near Kingsbury Drive in Sumter County.
According to officials, a vehicle was traveling east on Kingsbury Drive when it attempted to cross over into US521.
A second vehicle traveling north on US521 struck the first vehicle on the passenger side.
The first vehicle overturned several times ejecting the passenger. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The two drivers were wearing seatbelts. The passenger was unrestrained at the time of the crash.
