First Alert Forecast: Heads up! A few strong storms are possible this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your rain gear! We’re tracking more showers and storms this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert Night. A few strong storms could develop while you’re sleeping, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Lows will be in the 70s.
· A few widely scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday (40%). Highs will be in the low 90s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. We could see more strong thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%.
· Not as much rain is expected Friday through the weekend. However, the heat will be on! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert Night. We’re tracking a few strong storms that will likely move through the Midlands while you’re sleeping. The storms will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning to parts of the Midlands. Be weather aware! Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are possible late. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
With high pressure offshore over the next few days, we’ll see increasing temperatures, higher humidity values, and the chance for more showers and storms.
So, as we move through your Wednesday, expect a few widely scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible through the morning. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Thursday is an Alert Day. Strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the Midlands from the north. Rain chances are around 50%. Storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. The Midlands is under a Marginal Risk for strong storms Thursday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Not as much rain is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. However, the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits by your weekend.
Also, Friday is the first day of summer, officially happening around 11:54 a.m.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40-50%). Low temperatures in the 70s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Some strong storms are possible. Hot and Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Friday: Sun and Clouds. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storm Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
