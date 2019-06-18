First Alert Forecast: A Few Late Day/Evening Storms Could Be Strong

Afternoon Storms Could Be Strong With Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain
High pressure off our coast will pump abundant moisture into the state over the next few days. This will result in our more typical June pattern with hot, humid conditions and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Today, a small disturbance will help fuel those thunderstorms as it moves from GA into the state late today into this evening. A few storm could contain damaging winds and heavy rain.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Northern and Western Midlands under a “Marginal” risk of severe weather with the biggest threat being Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain. Highs will reach the lower 90s before the storms start. A bit drier air moves in by Friday (First Day of Summer) with only isolated storms and a touch less humidity.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern is here. Hot, humid and afternoon storms
- Late day storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds at times
- Humidity will make it feel like middle to upper 90s
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: A few evening showers and thunderstorms, otherwise, fair. Lows Lower 70s Rain chance 40%
Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid. Highs Lower 90s
