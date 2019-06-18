CPD: Investigation underway after woman found with gunshot wounds on N. Main Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.
Investigators said a woman was found in a vehicle on the 6900 block of North Main Street shortly after 10 p.m. with life-threatening injuries to the upper body. The woman was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
The woman’s condition has not been released at this time.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department are continuing to conduct interviews to gather details about the shooting.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
