4th Anniversary: “Emanuel” documentary debuts Monday nationwide, special screening in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A special documentary marking the fourth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel A.M.E Church shooting massacre will only show in theatres across the country Monday and Wednesday. That includes a special one-night showing, Monday night at Spotlight Cinemas at the Meeting Place Church.
The film, Emanuel, was produced by Steph Curry, Viola Davis and Mariska Hargitay and will share the stories of witnesses, survivors and family members affected by the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church massacre.
“It’s so important to pay tribute, first, to those families and congregations and even the AME denomination who was so severely impacted by this tragedy, and then also to take our cue from the witness that was lifted by family members, and I believe if we can follow that example and never forget – not only the tragedy, but the grace of how it was responded to,” The Meeting Place Church’s Bishop Eric Freeman said.
Tickets for Monday’s screening were offered at a discounted rate of $5, rather than the standard rate of $12.50 being charged nationwide. That’s thanks to a collaboration between the Meeting Place Church, Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 and Richland County Council.
“The intent of the producers and several others that have been behind making sure this story moves forward is to foster healing discourse. There’s an opportunity for people to converse about what this has meant for our nation, how it’s impacted them, and how we can all go forward and be better people in the face of what has been a horrible tragedy,” Bishop Freeman said.
Those who attend the screening will leave with a handout to help facilitate discussions beyond Monday’s event.
Before the film is shown, there will be a forum discussion with Bishop Freeman, a relative of one of the victims, the former Assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted the shooter, and our very Judi Gatson.
As of Friday, event organizers said they were just about sold out of the more than 400 tickets available tonight.
The event begins at 6:30 PM at The Meeting Place Church in Columbia.
