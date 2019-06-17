Suspects connected to stolen checks wanted by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in connection with the theft of checks.
According to officials, blank checks were stolen from the glove box of the victim’s vehicle sometime between April 20th and May 1st.
The suspects were later captured on surveillance video cashing checks for $13,000 and $16,000 on May 1st and May 8th.
The incident occurred at the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Summerville.
