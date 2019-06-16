Special Father’s Day service held at Mother Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A special Father’s Day service was held at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday morning.
Monday will mark four years since the church shooting where nine people died.
On Sunday, there was a joint worship service including pastor of Emanuel AME Rev. Eric Manning and Rev. Anthony Thompson, pastor of Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church.
Thompson’s wife, Myra Thompson, is one of the nine slain in the incident.
Fifteen people were recognized for providing outstanding service in the areas of emergency and caring response that were provided to the church after the massacre.
Sen. Corey Booker along with Charleston’s mayor and police chief Sunday’s service.
“It was very powerful. The courage, the light in this community," Booker said."It is so amazing during very still dark times. Times where people are still healing to see this kind of spirit is teaching America about how to confront grief. How to heal. How to keep a community together, and the words today were really moving to me on a very personal level.”
There are several commemorative events taking place this week.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.