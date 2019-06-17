Seven-year-old cancer survivor talks about experience at Prisma’s Camp KEMO

Camp KEMO is a summer camp for kids with cancer and blood disorders through Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. Seven-year-old Catherine went for the second time this year. I got to catch up with her at her home after spending time with her at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year event. She was this year’s Girl of the Year. She’s quite simply an inspiration, almost three years in remission after a battle with leukemia.