RCSD: Missing 77-year-old man with medical condition sought

Officials said James Hucks was working his regular paper route for the The State when he failed to make it to his next delivery stop. He was last seen at the U.S. Post Office off Dixiana Road in West Columbia around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Officials said he was driving a white Chevrolet newspaper truck. The truck had “The State Newspaper” on both sides of the truck with the number 54 on the roll-up door on the back.