RCSD: Missing 77-year-old man with medical condition sought

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County need your help find a 77-year-old man who suffers from a medical condition and an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties.
Officials said James Hucks was working his regular paper route for the The State when he failed to make it to his next delivery stop. He was last seen at the U.S. Post Office off Dixiana Road in West Columbia around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Officials said he was driving a white Chevrolet newspaper truck. The truck had “The State Newspaper” on both sides of the truck with the number 54 on the roll-up door on the back.
Hucks is described as a black man who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 240 pounds, according to officials. He has brown eyes, grey hair, a beard and a mustache. Hucks also wears glasses.
If you see Hucks or the newspaper truck, please call 911. You may also call 803-576-3000.
