Police seek suspect in connection with 2 armed robberies in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a man who was involved with two armed robberies in West Columbia on Monday morning.
West Columbia Assistant Police Chief Scott Morrison said the first armed robbery took place at the Scotchman gas station located on the 3000 block of Sunset Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. The second armed robbery happened at a gas station located at 1190 Sunset Boulevard. No one was injured in either incident.
Officials said they are looking for a black man between 5-foot-6 and six feet tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a ski mask, blue jeans, and tennis shoes while carrying a silver handgun. Investigators believe he left each scene in a vehicle, but there is no description of the vehicle at this time.
Officials are also working to determine if the suspect acted alone.
If you have any information regarding either of these armed robberies, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.
You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
