Officials: 66-year-old man killed in collision in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man is dead following a collision in Sumter County on Monday.
According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, Larry Broadwine was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place around 12:30 p.m.
The crash happened at the intersection of Kingsbury Drive and Guignard Drive.
Officials have confirmed an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating this crash.
