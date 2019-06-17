Next Steps event brings Rev. Jesse Jackson to Columbia to speak about criminal justice issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Next Steps is holding a press conference to address criminal justice issues in the state with Rev. Jesse Jackson as a guest speaker.
Next Steps is a coalition of different local and state organizations which have been assembling over criminal justice issues since 2018. “A Discussion About Criminal Justice” will include a press conference on June 21 at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Marriott, 1200 Hampton Street, Columbia.
Some of the issues to be addressed by Rev. Jackson are police brutality and police shootings, bail, private prisons, and domestic violence.
Next Steps is dedicated to increasing discussion about criminal justice and to giving a voice to South Carolinians concerned about those issues.
Aside from Jackson, other speakers who will be attending the event includes: College of Charleston student Arell Tee, Next Steps SC and Our Revolution SC member Efia Nwangaza, attorney specializing in police brutality and police shootings Susan Dunn, legal director for ACLU of SC Elder James Johnson, the president of the National Action Network SC, Rep. Ivory Thigpen and executive director of Our Revolution National Joseph Geevarghese.
