Newberry County officers searching for suspects that fled traffic stop on SC121

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two of three suspects that fled from an attempted traffic stop on SC121.
According to officials, a deputy attempted to stop a Honda driving at 100mph.
As the vehicle entered I-26 east with a deputy in pursuit items were begin thrown from the car.
One item is believed to have been a handgun struck the patrol vehicle, cracking the windscreen.
The vehicle exited I-26 and turned onto Oxner Road where the three suspects abandoned the vehicle.
They were pursued on foot through the woods by deputies and a State Transport Police Officer. One of the suspects was subsequently captured by a deputy.
The remaining two suspects are described as shirtless black males wearing dark colored pants.
The search will be centered on Oxner Road just off SC 219. A SLED helicopter and bloodhounds have been deployed.
Anyone who spots one of the suspects is urged to call 911.
The vehicle involved in this incident was rental vehicle out of Winnsboro and now has been reported as stolen from a residence in Whitmire.
