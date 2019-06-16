Investigators: House set ablaze in NC, leaving two dead and one missing

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people found dead in an Alexander County house fire over the weekend are believed to be a woman and her child, investigators say, although the bodies were so badly burned that the victims’ identities have not been confirmed.
Investigators say the blaze began late Saturday night. Crews arrived at the scene shortly after and worked to extinguish the flames but the reported use of an accelerant allowed the fire to spread before it was eventually contained. Investigators say two bodies, believed to be a woman and a child, were found at the scene of the fire.
While investigators continue looking into the source of the fire and who was responsible, officials are also trying to positively identify the two bodies in the home so they can then determine who the missing third person is.
“Anytime there is a fatality anywhere especially in a fire, especially being children, it’s harder,” said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. “It’s just harder to accept.”
They say the woman lived in the trailer with a 13-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.
The initial person of interest was Areli Aguirre Avilez, a boyfriend of the woman living at the home with her two children. Avilez had recently had a domestic violence order taken out against him for threatening to set fire to her home. Hours after he was found walking along a nearby road and taken into custody, however, he was released by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with no charges filed at this time.
“For something to happen like this it’s uncalled for that you have to do bodily harm to another individual because of either jealousy or you can’t get along is unacceptable,” said Bowman.
