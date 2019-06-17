Home suffers damage after fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews with the Columbia Fire Department were called to put out a house fire Monday morning.
Officials with the Columbia Fire Department said the fire started at a home on the 7400 block of Sunview Drive just before 9:30 a.m. The flames damaged the home’s garage, attic, and kitchen. Officials with CFD said two people were inside the home during the fire, but they were able to get out safely.
At this time, Sunview Drive is closed.
The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation to determine what caused the fire.
