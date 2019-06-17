First Alert Forecast: Tracking the heat, the humidity and the chance for storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more heat, humidity and storms over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight. Lows will be in the 70s.
· We’re tracking more heat, more humidity, and a daily chance of showers & storms over the next several days.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
· The first day of summer is Friday!
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible early. Lows will be in the low 70s.
With high pressure offshore over the next several days, we’ll see increasing temperatures, humidity values and rain chances.
So, as we move through your Tuesday and Wednesday, expect scattered showers and storms, mainly by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. We’ll let you know if any storms are strong to severe. (Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms on Tuesday.) Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Showers and storms are possible for Thursday, too. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Not as much rain is expected Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. However, the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits by your weekend.
Also, Friday is the first day of summer, officially happening around 11:54 a.m.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Isolated Showers/Storms Early (20%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Friday: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
