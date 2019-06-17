Deadly crash kills pedestrian in Orangeburg County, troopers say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One pedestrian has died after a collision involving two vehicles in Orangeburg County on Sunday night.
According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2004 Toyota and a 1994 Mitsubishi were both traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 when the pedestrian ran into roadway.
The pedestrian was hit and killed.
Officials said neither driver was injured in the crash and neither driver is facing charges following the crash.
