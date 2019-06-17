Complaints of water in fuel surface at Midlands gas station

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - In a statement released Friday, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture said they received two complaints of water in gasoline at a gas station located on Knox Abbott Drive.
The store manager at the Shell Gas Station said they became aware of the issues on Thursday when workers from the Department of Agriculture came by to test the fuel. After doing so, they placed “stop sale” stickers on Plus and Premium fuel pumps. Officials have been working to filter out that water and re-testing the fuel to ensure the problem has been resolved.
One driver said her car wouldn’t start after filling up at the station. When she took it to a mechanic, it was determined the car’s fuel lines needed to be cleaned out, which costs close to $1,000.
Now, she said the company who runs the stationis working with her to reimburse the repair costs.
Below is a statement from a representative with Applegreen Stores, which operates the Knox Abbott Drive gas station:
“It came to our attention we had water in one of our premium gas tanks. We immediately shut down this product in order to rectify the situation. The Department of Agriculture will test the fuel later today and approve us to reopen these pumps. This is an isolated incident and minor leaks like this are not uncommon within the industry especially after heavy rainfall. We will of course make right any damages our customers have incurred as a direct result of this incident.“
Currently, the Department of Agriculture has a hotline set up for drivers who have experienced similar issues. That number is 803-737-9690.
