Bond denied for man involved in deadly crash that killed 2 men on I-20

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kingstree man been denied bond following a crash that killed two men on Interstate 20 Saturday.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Cornelius Joseph Floyd was arrested on Sunday after 45-year-old Andrew Reeser and 49-year-old Brian Walker were killed in a collision just east of Spears Creek Church Road on I-20 East.
Both men died after a vehicle collided with a Jeep, which hit a van while they were changing a tire.
Floyd was charged with two counts of felony DUI and denied bond on Sunday.
