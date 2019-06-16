Richland County Coroner identifies 2 killed in collision on I-20

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two people killed in collision on I-20 East on Saturday.
Andrew Tad Reeser, 45, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries to the body.
Brian Kinney Walker, 49, was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 10:41 p.m. An autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries due to being struck by a vehicle.
Officials said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. two miles east of Spears Creek Church Road. A van and a Jeep were parked in the emergency lane as two people were changing a tire on the van. A third vehicle hit the back of the Jeep pushing it into the van. The two people were hit by the van.
The driver of the third vehicle was taken to a hospital to receive treatment. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.