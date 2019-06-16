First Alert Forecast: Steamy Father’s Day As Heat/Humidity Returns

Heat, Humidity and Afternoon Storms…Summer Is Here!
High pressure is off our coast and will pump more moisture into the state over the next several days. This will result in our more typical June pattern for us with hot and humid afternoons along with a daily chance of late afternoon thunderstorms. A bit drier air may move in by next weekend with only isolated storms and a touch less humidity.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern is here. Hot, humid and afternoon storms
- Late day storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds at times
- Humidity will make it feel like middle to upper 90s next week
Forecast:
Today (Father’s Day): Partly cloudy, more humid. Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows Lower 70s
Monday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. Hot and humid. Highs Lower 90s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid. Highs Lower 90s
