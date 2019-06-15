’Serve and Connect’ host fundraiser for deputy hit by drunk driver last weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The community is rallying around a Lexington County deputy seriously injured one week ago today.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Roy Hall was hit head-on by a drunk driver last weekend in his patrol vehicle on his way to work.
The driver, 36-year-old Michael Jordan Nichols, has been charged with felony DUI.
A week later, Deputy Hall is still recovering in the hospital and Serve and Connect is holding a fundraiser for his family.
He has a wife and four young children.
Serve and Connect's founder, Kassy Alia- Ray says she has been continuously checking in on Hall's wife, Brittany.
"Deputy Hall has a long road to recovery ahead. So thankful that he's alive, but he's in a lot of pain. But it's going to be a difficult process. Keep praying for his family, for his wife who has been by his side 24/7, for the deputies who have been there by his side 24/7 and for his children who haven't been able to see him yet because he's been in so much pain and hasn't been allowed to be there. So let's just pray they're able to be reunited this Father's Day."
The original goal was to raise 15 thousand dollars.
But they have reached that goal, they’ve raised it to 20 thousand.
