RCSD searching for 35-year-old robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to locate a 35-year-old man wanted on robbery charges.
Anthony James Summers is wanted in connection with a robbery at a restaurant on the 500 block of Main Street in Eastover.
On June 3rd, Summers threatened the restaurant’s manager as she was closing up.
According to reports, Summers startled the woman causing her to drop her belongings.
As Summers snatched her belongings, the woman drew a pistol. He took off running as she fired at him.
Summers is described as being 6′1 and weighs around 170 pounds. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
