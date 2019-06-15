PGA HOPE provides veterans with free golf lessons as way to rehabilitate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanks to a new program here in the Midlands, veterans get a chance to hit the links for free golf lessons.
The PGA HOPE program in Columbia offers veterans golf lessons as a method to rehabilitate themselves in many different ways.
“A lot of the guys have PTSD, traumatic brain injuries,” said Jim Williams, the lead instructor for PGA HOPE Columbia. “We’re using golf as a social, mental, and physical rehabilitation for them. So, if it helps them for an hour or a few hours or a day, that’s our goal.”
The program, which is funded by the PGA, provides veterans with two hours of golf instruction from local golf pros.
“The biggest benefit I get is being outside, having the exercise, but it’s the emotional part of it and the joy that I feel and the satisfaction,” said Simon Kiser, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in Iraq. “You miss that when you’re always thinking about war.”
Veterans in and around Columbia can take part in the program at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, but the program serves veterans at 11 different locations in North and South Carolina.
For more information, visit the PGA HOPE Carolinas website. You can also make donations at the website or call Jim Williams at 803-360-9408.
Donations are tax deductible.
