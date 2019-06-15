Passenger dies in three-vehicle collision in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a three-vehicle collision Friday evening in Lexington County.
According to Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a construction company was preparing to close a lane for road work just before 6 p.m. on Highway 178 East near Fogle Road. A flagman had traffic stopped. The first vehicle, a Ford pickup, stopped for the flagman. A Chevy Colorado, the second vehicle involved in the collision also stopped behind the Ford truck. The third vehicle, a 2004 Chevy pickup did not stop and hit the Colorado, which hit the Ford pickup.
The passenger in the Chevy Colorado was killed in the collision. Officials said the victim was not wearing a seat belt.
Each of the drivers involved in the collision was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
SCHP is still investigating.
