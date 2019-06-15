Passenger dies in three-vehicle collision in Lexington County

According to Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a construction company was preparing to close a lane for road work just before 6 p.m. on Highway 178 East near Fogle Road. A flagman had traffic stopped. The first vehicle, a Ford pickup, stopped for the flagman. A Chevy Colorado, the second vehicle involved in the collision also stopped behind the Ford truck. The third vehicle, a 2004 Chevy pickup did not stop and hit the Colorado, which hit the Ford pickup.