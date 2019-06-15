Man, 19, charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in connection with Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Orangeburg in connection with an early morning shooting which happened back in May.
Demondre Wright was arrested by deputies in Orangeburg after investigators were able to identify him on surveillance footage. Investigators said the footage captured the man leaving a nearby vehicle and shooting at the home on May 19 at 4 a.m. on Kings Road.
Earlier this week, 19-year-old Geniayah Capers was charged with one count of accessory before the fact of a felony and one count of accessory after the fact of a felony. Investigators believe Capers was the driver of the vehicle. Bond was set for Capers at $5,000.
Wright was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials are continuing to investigate this shooting.
