Man arrested after deputies discover ecstasy in apartment

Gregory Thomas, Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with trafficking ecstasy between 100 and 500 units. Deputies were tipped off about drug activity taking place on Judicial Drive in Roosevelt Gardens. After arriving in the area, deputies were permitted to search one apartment in the complex where they found what appeared to be marijuana cigarettes that had been smoked. Investigators also found rolling papers, a grinder, and a container of what appeared to be a quanity of ecstasy in powder form.