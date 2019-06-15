Man arrested after deputies discover ecstasy in apartment

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Cordova man after finding drugs in an apartment.
Gregory Thomas, Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with trafficking ecstasy between 100 and 500 units. Deputies were tipped off about drug activity taking place on Judicial Drive in Roosevelt Gardens. After arriving in the area, deputies were permitted to search one apartment in the complex where they found what appeared to be marijuana cigarettes that had been smoked. Investigators also found rolling papers, a grinder, and a container of what appeared to be a quanity of ecstasy in powder form.
After weighing the powder, officials believe it would have made about 180 pills of ecstasy.
Thomas faces serving three to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Bond for Thomas was set at $15,000.
