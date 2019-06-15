Kershaw County Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner has identified a woman that was killed in a car crash early this morning.
Around 3:55 a.m. Maggie Ann Long, 38, was traveling north on Jefferson Davis Highway when her vehicle was struck from behind. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two passengers in the vehicle were transferred to a Columbia hosptial.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Long was not injured.
The collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.