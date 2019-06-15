George Rogers Foundation to hold Celebrity Golf Tournament, 28th Annual Gala and Auction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The George Rogers Foundation will hold its 28th Annual and Auction on Sunday, June 23.
The event is a fundraiser aimed to offer financial assistance for first-generation college students. Over the years, the foundation has given over $250,000 to students and to the community.
The gala, which will be held at the My Carolina Alumni Center, will feature both silent and live auctions featuring memorabilia that may be purchased. Celebrities, including former college and pro athletes, will also be on hand to take pictures and sign autographs at the event.
On Monday, June 24, the foundation will host a celebrity golf tournament at the Fort Jackson Golf Course. There are a few spots left for teams in the golf tournament. Anyone who wishes to play may register by contacting Michele Beagle at 770-687-1538.
Tickets for the gala are also still available at this website.
