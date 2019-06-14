Woman arrested in Lexington Co. after meth found in home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested by Lexington County deputies after meth was found in her home.
Simonne Alberti has been charged with possesion with intent to distribute meth. Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said this is considered her second offense.
Officials said deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrived at a home on the 1000 block of Lawrence Drive with a search warrant after receiving a tip regarding drug activity at the home. When deputies searched the home, they found two plastic bags filled with meth along with digital scales and grocery bags generally used to package drugs for sale.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said this is considered her second offense.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.