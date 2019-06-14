Where to Wander this weekend: June 14 - 17

A staple southern dish,annual shrimp and grits fest is ready for Columbia at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Columbia. The event kicks off at 6PM and will feature tastings from a variety of restaurants and chefs from the Midlands. One restaurant will be named “Columbia’s Best Shrimp & Grits” by a panel of judges and one will win in the “People’s Choice” division. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids.