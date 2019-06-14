Where to Wander this weekend: June 14 - 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a beautiful weekend here in the Midlands with tons to do, so we’ve found a bunch of amazing events that you and the whole family can enjoy this Father’s Day Weekend!
Friday, June 14th
1. Pups N Pints
It’s a big night out for you and your dog! The Venue on Main is hosting their first Pups N Pints night where dogs are welcome on the patio! The event will feature live music and a tap takeover from Steelhands Brewing featuring their Coffee Lager, Tropical IPA and Lime Golden Ale. Head on over between 6-9PM for a puppy-filled palooza.
2. ACO South Atlantic Conference Championships: Corn Hole Tournament
Cornhole lovers unite! The ACO is hosting their South Atlantic Conference here at the Columbia Metropolitan Conference Center. The events begin on Friday afternoon and goes until late Saturday evening with hundred of cornhole fans playing and competing for thousands of dollars in prizes! Come cheer on your favorites or new friends as they play everyone’s favorite competitive tailgate game.
Saturday, June 15th
1. Tiki Fiesta
Get your leis ready! The first-ever Tiki Fiesta is happening at City Roots farm from 6-10PM featuring the best island/Mexican food & drink infusions in Columbia. Tickets are $55 and are available online and at the door. The ticket includes unlimited tastings, cocktail pairings with rum and tequila and mezcal tastings. Restaurants featured include Farm to Table, Bourbon and Black Rooster.
2. 4th Annual Shrimp and Grits Fest
A staple southern dish,annual shrimp and grits fest is ready for Columbia at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Columbia. The event kicks off at 6PM and will feature tastings from a variety of restaurants and chefs from the Midlands. One restaurant will be named “Columbia’s Best Shrimp & Grits” by a panel of judges and one will win in the “People’s Choice” division. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids.
3. Mayor Steve Benjamin’s 4th Annual Father’s Day Cookout
Join Mayor Steve Benjamin for a celebration of fathers at the 4th Annual Father’s Day Cookout starting at 12PM in Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. Fathers and children are encouraged to join forces in several team activities including lawn games, pool games, and bingo. The event will include inflatables and refreshments.
Sunday, June 16th
1. Beer, Bourbon & Bacon Brunch
The best 3 B’s you can find in the south: beer, bourbon and bacon. Flying Saucer in The Vista is hosting dads (and the rest of the family too) for a delicious boozy brunch starting at 11AM on Sunday. Enjoy their “Turf n Turf” flight with 2 bourbon barrel aged beers, a side car of bourbon, and another side car of bacon. We’ll also have specials on some bourbon-forward cocktails. Sounds delish.
2. “Man-mosas” at Second Wave Coffee & Books
If dad likes his breakfast served with a side of champagne, head over to Lexington’s Second Wave Book shop for “man” and “mom”-osas all morning long. Brunch will be served with beer, wine and coffee along with tons of lawn games for the family like giant Jenga, tiki toss and chess.
3. Mann-Simons | Women’s History Tour
Walk off your brunch with a tour of one of the most historical homes in Columbia! Residents of Richland and Lexington county only pay $1 to our these historic homes every thud Sunday of the month. Tickets can be purchased at the site or at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills. Walk-ins welcome!
