Fort Jackson holds a memorial service for Angela Hawkins

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) -Fort Jackson will hold a memorial service June 28 at 2 p.m., at the Main Post Chapel to honor Angela N. Hawkins who died on May 22 during a prescribed burn operation.
Nicole, 45, as she was known to most, lived in Columbia, S.C. and worked at Fort Jackson since August 2007 as a wildlife biologist.
“We know a lot of people are grieving and we continue to keep them in our prayers,” U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said “This will be one way we can come together as a team so her family, friends and coworkers can celebrate her life.”
There are several ongoing investigations being conducted by officials into the incident.
“We will wait for a full accounting of the facts before releasing the findings,” Beagle said. “We will provide periodic updates as information becomes available.”
