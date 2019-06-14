First Alert Forecast: Quiet this weekend but the heat and humidity return next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another pattern change is on the way with more heat and more humidity.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Dry conditions are expected today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
· A mix of sun and clouds for Father’s Day. The heat and humidity return. Highs will be in the low 90s.
· We’re tracking 90s, heat, humidity and storm chances on the rise next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cool start for many out there this AM with temps in the 50s. As we move through your Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures eventually making it into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day today.
For Father’s Day on Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the day will be dry with an isolated shower chance late in the day. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s.
High pressure that is bringing us the beautiful weather today will eventually move offshore next week. This will raise the humidity, temps and storm chances.
We’ll see showers and storms almost every day next week. For Monday, expect a few isolated showers and storms (20%). But Tuesday through Thursday, scattered showers and storms are likely to develop each afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. Storms are even in the forecast for the first day of summer, which is Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for most of the week.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Father’s Day: Sunshine and clouds. Hotter and more humid. Highs in the lower 90s.
Monday: Sun and clouds with humidity. 20% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. 40% chance of storms. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. 40% chance of storms. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. 40% chance of storms. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
