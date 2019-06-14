First Alert Forecast: Fantastic Flag Day Friday Forecast!

Nothing Could Be Finer Than To Be In Carolina! Great Weekend Ahead
Cool/dry High pressure will be in charge of our forecast the next few days. Look for sunny skies and low humidity during the day and clear, refreshing nights. Super day to bring out Ole’ Glory and display proudly on Flag Day!
High pressure will move off our coast by late Sunday. This will result in our more typical June pattern most of next week. Heat and humidity return along with a daily chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. These summer storms often produce gusty winds and quick heavy downpours, keep that in mind when you’re out and about during the afternoon through evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the Lower 70s each day.
Weather Highlights:
- Fantastic Friday! Sunny skies and low humidity
- Sunny, dry and less humid through the weekend
- Heat/Humidity and afternoon storms return for much of next week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny! Wonderful! Highs lower to middle 80s
Tonight: Clear and cool! Lows Upper 50s
Saturday and Sunday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs upper 80s to Near 90
