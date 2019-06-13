Sumter Police searching for woman missing since April

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a woman who has been missing since April 26th.
Kerryanna Rhodes, 27, was last seen walking toward Carolina Avenue after leaving a friend's home on Corbett Street.
Family and friends said she might have been staying with someone living in the Carolina Avenue area. However, her last known address was on the 1000 block of Acres Ave.
A missing person's report for Rhodes was filed June 8th.
Rhodes is described as 5' 2,167 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she may be should contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or dial 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.