Special celebrity guests will make appearances at Block Party to Raise Awareness on the Water Crisis in Denmark

Special celebrity guests will make appearances at Block Party to Raise Awareness on the Water Crisis in Denmark
By Kiana Miller | June 13, 2019 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 11:12 AM

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) -Black Voters Matter is hosting a block party in Denmark, and bringing special guests, to help raise awareness about the town’s ongoing water crisis.

The block party will be held June 13 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Special guest appearances will be made by Danny Glover, DJ Prince Ice, Congressman Eric Swalwell, Team Bernie Sanders and Bakari Sellers.

Black Voters Matter Block Party flyer (source: Black Voters Matter)
Black Voters Matter Block Party flyer (source: Black Voters Matter)

[ SC city knew water treatment chemical was unapproved and continued to use it, lawsuit says ]

Scientists traveled to Denmark in early 2018 to study the water, leading them to find the water “was indeed very toxic.” Many residents have started to organize to bring more awareness and action to the water issues and have, in the past, created water drives based on community donations in Denmark.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.