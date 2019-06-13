Special celebrity guests will make appearances at Block Party to Raise Awareness on the Water Crisis in Denmark

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) -Black Voters Matter is hosting a block party in Denmark, and bringing special guests, to help raise awareness about the town’s ongoing water crisis.
The block party will be held June 13 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Special guest appearances will be made by Danny Glover, DJ Prince Ice, Congressman Eric Swalwell, Team Bernie Sanders and Bakari Sellers.
Scientists traveled to Denmark in early 2018 to study the water, leading them to find the water “was indeed very toxic.” Many residents have started to organize to bring more awareness and action to the water issues and have, in the past, created water drives based on community donations in Denmark.
