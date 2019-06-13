Gunfire in Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gunfire rang out in the heart of Forest Acres earlier tonight. And now one person is in custody.
Several Forest Acres police officers and other first responders were called after the 6:00 hour to Troy’s Cutting Edge near the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Blvd. Witnesses on the scene believe an argument had started and one of the people in the fight started firing into the building from outside. No one was killed.
Tommy Brazzell who works across the street at the Corner Pantry Shell gas station said it was alarming to hear a gun being fired so many times.
"It happened outside because the muffle was so - it bounced off that building and I thought somebody was shooting in the parking lot. It was like five or six gunshots across the street. It was real loud. And I went I looked and I called 9-1-1 and they sent several cop cars, an ambulance, and a fire truck,” said Brazzell.
WIS has called the Forest Acres Police Department to get more details on what happened.
Check back for updates.
