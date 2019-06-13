First Alert Forecast: Goodbye, Clouds/Rain! Hello, Carolina Sunshine!

Super Summer Weather On The Way!
After days of crazy heat and days of wicked rain/storms, we have a great looking Father’s day weekend coming our way with low humidity and below normal South Carolina heat!
Low pressure is moving away from us and High pressure to our North will provide a stellar forecast with Highs in the 80s and Lows upper 50s to Lower 60s.
Our more typical June pattern takes shape most of next week. Heat and humidity return along with a daily chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. These summer storms often produce gusty winds and quick heavy downpours, keep that in mind when you’re out and about during the afternoon through evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the Lower 70s each day.
Weather Highlights:
- Skies will clear by afternoon today
- Sunny, dry and less humid Friday through the weekend
- Heat/Humidity and afternoon storms return for much of next week
Forecast:
Today: Morning clouds and drizzle. Decreasing clouds by midday, breezy and warmer. Highs Middle 80s
Tonight: Clear and cool! Lows Upper 50s
Friday: Sunny! Great day! Highs Lower 80s
