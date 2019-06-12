WATCH LIVE: Testimony in Timothy Jones, Jr. sentencing phase continues

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Testimony in the sentencing phase of the Timothy Jones, Jr. trial continues Wednesday morning.
On June 11, the jury heard testimony from Timothy Jones, Jr.'s ex wife, Amber Hyzer, as she took the stand and asked jurors not to sentence Jones to death. Hyzer did not believe in putting anyone to death and while she expressed anger towards Jones she pleaded for his life on behalf of her children.
Kyzer joined Jones’ grandmother, Roberta Thornsberry, and father, Timothy Jones Sr. as witnesses who asked that Jones not be sentenced to death. The defense is expected to offer several more witnesses.
Jones pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity during his trial. The maximum sentence he could face is the death penalty. The jury will decide his punishment. The sentencing phase began June 6.
