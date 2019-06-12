GRAPHIC: Video released of Greenville County K-9 biting suspect on head while he hid in dishwasher

(WARNING: Video of the arrest may be disturbing to some)
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a 47-year-old man being bitten on the head by a K-9 during an arrest in April.
Authorities said that about 2:40 p.m. on April 28, deputies went to a home on Columbia Avenue.
Capt. Tim Brown, of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Office of Professional Standards, said deputies were attempting to take Kevin Leroy Scott White into custody.
(Viewer discretion is advised as the video below contains strong language and footage some viewers may find disturbing.)
Brown said White had eluded a K-9 deputy the day before when he was being pulled over for having an improper tag. He said authorities had also determined White was wanted out of Florida.
Deputies said as they pulled up to the home where they believed White was, White drove up on a moped, jumped off and ran into a wooded area.
The deputies and K-9 tracked White and eventually found him hiding inside a dishwasher underneath a porch at a nearby mobile home park.
In the video, Brown said when the K-9 bit White on the side, the handler lost his footing which allowed slack in the leash, and the K-9 released his bite on White’s side and bit him on the head.
Brown said deputies found 1.8 grams of crystal meth inside White’s pocket.
Brown said deputies tended to White's injuries and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, and later admitted.
White was released from the hospital on April 29 and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on charges of failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, failure to register a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
Investigators from the office of professional standards reviewed the case. Investigators found the K-9 handler, Deputy Kenneth Sandefur, violated the excessive use of force and violated the rules and regulations 20.10 knowledge of laws and regulation, according to Lt. Ryan Flood.
Flood said Sandefur was removed from the K-9 division and suspended for 40 hours.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division was asked to review the case to see if excessive force was used. SLED officials have not released their findings.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.