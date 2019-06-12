First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely Today. Flooding Concerns

One More Day Of Rain…Then Super Weekend Forecast
Low pressure has formed in the Gulf and will ride up into the state during the day along a stalled front near the coast. This will bring abundant Gulf and Atlantic moisture with it giving us widespread rain. Rain will be heavy at times. The Lower will bring in cooler air aloft and High pressure to our North will set up nearly “Wedge” like conditions today. Well below normal temperatures, breezy and wet conditions.
The Low will move out of the state by tonight however, wrap around moisture will still be with us overnight into Thursday morning. Look for a few showers to continue before the entire mess is out of here midday tomorrow. Carolina sunshine returns Thursday afternoon through the weekend! Highs upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. The air will be dry Thursday and Friday so it will feel comfortable.
High pressure moves to our East by late Sunday. The High will pump back the moisture…our typical summer pattern takes hold much of next week.. Hot and humid with a daily chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High sin the lower 90s…Low in the lower 70s.
Rain Timeline and Weather Issues:
Time: Today: 4PM – 11PM
- Heavy Rain
- FLASH Flooding
- Flooding
- Much Cooler
Weather Highlights:
- Periods or rain and showers
- Heavy rain likely at times
- Local Flooding could be an issue as the day moves forward
Forecast:
Today: Periods of rain, showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs lower 70s (Upper 60s Northern Midlands) Rain chance 90%
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending late. Some with heavy rain and downpours. Rain chance 90%. Lows middle 60s
Thursday: Cloudy with a few morning showers. Decreasing clouds by Midday with sunshine by afternoon. Highs Lower 80s. Rain chance 20% before 11AM.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.