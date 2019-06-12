First Alert Forecast: Drier and hotter for your Father’s Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our weather will improve as we approach your Father’s Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers are possible tonight. Otherwise, we’ll see low clouds and fog. Low temps will be in the 60s.
· An isolated sprinkle is possible early Thursday. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing skies and highs in the mid 80s.
· Dry weather is expected Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’ll see sunny, hot weather for Father’s Day. Highs will be in the low 90s.
· We’re tracking more 90s and more storms next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and some fog. A few showers are possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
An isolated sprinkle is possible Thursday morning (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times from the west-southwest between 10 and 15 mph.
High pressure will begin building across the area over the next few days, giving way to dry weather Friday and Saturday. In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to 80s.
For Father’s Day, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas will be dry for now. Highs will be in the low 90s.
More 90s are expected next week with a chance of showers and storms.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Clouds & Sun. Isolated Sprinkle/Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Father’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
