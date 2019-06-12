Fine by us! Richland Co. libraries no longer handing out overdue fees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chances are you may have forgotten to turn in a library book on time once or twice.
Usually, doing so also meant a overdue fine for the late material was headed your way. Well, that’s not going to be a problem in Richland County soon.
Starting June 12, Richland County libraries are eliminating overdue fines on materials checked out from the adult collections. Those materials include books, CDs, DVDs, and other regular circulating items classified in that collection.
“This policy change is focused on access and equity,” said Richland Library Chief Program and Innovation Officer Tony Tallent. “By going fine free, we hope to encourage prior customers to come back to the library and attract new customers to experience what we have to offer - without worrying about overdue fines.”
Theh new policy, according to library officials, would erase fines for 70,000 customers while reinstating more than 23,000 accounts previously blocked because of overdue fines.
The new policy also makes Richland Library the second library in South Carolina to eliminate overdue fees on library materials.
In 2015, Richland Library opted to remove overdue fines for library materials for children.
