Father’s Day gift guide: unique gifts for every dad in your life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16th and what a better way to celebrate dad than with a unique gift curated perfectly for him.
1. Watch Gang Subscription Box
If your dad could use a style update – or he just loves watches – Watch Gang is the perfect gift that keeps on giving. This subscription box service sends high quality watches from name brands right to his door every month and with tons of subscription tier options, you can find the payment that works best for you.
2. “23 & Me” DNA Kits
Give dad the gift of his family history with a 23 & Me DNA kit! Right now through June 17th, the company is offering $50 off their health and ancestry kits.
3. Blue Bottle Coffee packs
For the dad who needs a caffeine buzz, Blue Bottle Coffee has delicious coffess in all sorts of unique falvors perfect for the guy who loves a whole bean or a fresh ground roast. Blue Bottle has decadent decafs, cold brew packets, and their famed “Bella Donovan” mix made with raspberries, molasses and chocolate.
4. Columbia Fireflies apparel & tickets
Are you ready for the Fireflies?! Our own Columbia Fireflies are helping celebrate dad by giving 25% off all men’s apparel including tees and tanks! If you want to take it a step further, hangout with dad and the whole family and maybe splurge for some Bullpen Box seats on Sunday’s game against the Lexington Legends.
5. “The World’s Greatest Collection of Dad Jokes”
Do you have a jokester for a dad? Give him the gift that will leave everyone in your house groaning for hours with the book “The World’s Greatest Collection of Dad Jokes.” Available on Amazon for less than $5.00, this book will give him all the puns and one-liners he needs to embarrass everyone at your next family meal.
6. Frank’s Gentlemen’s Salon
Give dad a fresh new look with a gift card to Columbia favorite “Frank’s Gentlemen’s Salon” on Lady Street. You could treat him to a hot lather shave, pedicure, or even a signature facial for a truly pampering experience. Not to mention, he’ll enjoy the ambiance of a good ol’ fashioned barber.
7. Personalized Military Whiskey Crate
If you have a dad who’s served our country, give him a gift he’ll never forget! This personalized crate features an Army, Navy, or Marines engraved whiskey decanter, two name-engraved rocks glasses, and beef jerky that supports combat veterans. What could be more delicious?
