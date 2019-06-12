Coroner: Kershaw County woman dies after being hit by train

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County woman has died after being hit by a train, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.
David West said 26-year-old Olivia Marie Matheson-Brazell was trying to cross a train track located near Kelly Lane in Elgin on Wednesday afternoon. West said Matheson-Brazell was wearing a headset and it appeared she did not hear the horn.
CSX officials called 911 following the collision.
Matheson-Brazell was pronounced dead at the scene.
