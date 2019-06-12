Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeking person of interest in burglary

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeking person of interest in burglary
Video surveillance images are from Sky Tobacco Vapor located in North Charleston, SC
By Kiana Miller | June 12, 2019 at 9:10 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 9:10 AM

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to identify a man who is a person of interest in a burglary that occurred June 6.

The burglary occurred on the 100 block of Monarch Road in Swansea. Officials believe the man used a debit card, which was stolen during the burglary, at several stores in North Charleston.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crimestoppers:

PHONE TIP — call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

Information can also be provided directly to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 if anonymity is not desired.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.