Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeking person of interest in burglary

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to identify a man who is a person of interest in a burglary that occurred June 6.
The burglary occurred on the 100 block of Monarch Road in Swansea. Officials believe the man used a debit card, which was stolen during the burglary, at several stores in North Charleston.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crimestoppers:
PHONE TIP — call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Information can also be provided directly to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 if anonymity is not desired.
