Trooper injured in hit-and-run in Orangeburg County; driver sought

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (T&D) - A state trooper is receiving medical treatment after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.
The S.C. Highway Patrol wants to find the driver of car that hit the trooper.
The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Monday on Till Road near Langley Road, according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
Southern said the driver was fleeing a traffic checkpoint when the vehicle struck the trooper.
The vehicle is believed to be four-door Honda Accord, possibly a 2016 model, but the exact color is currently unknown.
If anyone has information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, they are asked to call the S.C. Highway Patrol at 1-843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506. Tips can also be reported to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous.
