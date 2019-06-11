Sumter man charged with attempted murder after stabbing, cutting woman with blade

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 50-year-old Sumter man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an altercation with a woman on June 8.
Herman Coubarous attacked a woman after she tried to intervene in an argument between him and the woman’s sister, according to the arrest warrant.
Officials said Coubarous chased the victim while verbally threatening to kill her. Later, he used a blade to stab and cut the victim on her hands and her left arm after she fell to the ground.
The woman was later taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
Coubarous was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. His bond was set at $30,000.
