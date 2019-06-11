Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly car fire

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are trying to determine the cause of vehicle fire that left two people dead.
“We’ve been working with the state Highway Patrol, their MAIT team, and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety with this incident,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re waiting on autopsy reports initially as well as sorting through this vehicle to be able to tell more about what happened.”
Around 5:40 this morning OCSO and other agencies were notified of a vehicle fire off of Ridgewood Drive.
When the fire was extinguished, two people were discovered inside the vehicle.
Officials say it could be days before any new information could be made available or identities of the victims known.
Meantime, the investigators continue to process the evidence to determine if foul play was a factor or not.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
